Advertisement

Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in poor living conditions

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Monday, May 3 for a welfare check on animals in rural Muscatine County.

Officials say as they attempted to make contact with the resident at the address, detectives noticed poor conditions that had been reported to the state.

Police obtained a search warrant after finding out 65-year-old Susan Purcell-Varnell had previously been charged with 22 counts of animal neglect and had pled guilty to one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death in 2011 in Fayette County.

As police searched the home, they found 20 dogs, 29 cats, 8 birds, one guinea pig, and one French angora rabbit. All animals were found alive, in conditions that are defined by the Iowa code as animal neglect.

The animals are now being examined by a veterinarian.

Purcell-Varnell is reportedly being charged with six counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death 2nd/Subsequent Offense and one count of animal neglect.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Multiple agencies respond to Moline structure fire; two rescued

Latest News

Lingering clouds and warmer temperatures on tap for your Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast
St. Ambrose holds in-person ceremony for the class of 2021
St. Ambrose holds in-person ceremony for the class of 2021
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island