Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A heavy police-presence has developed on 11th Street near 13th Avenue in Rock Island.
Multiple Rock Island Police cars have blocked off a section of 11th Street and 13th Avenue and are currently redirecting traffic. There is crime-scene tape posted at the scene.
The TV6 crew on-scene witnessed someone in handcuffs being taken away and put in squad car.
We are currently trying to learn more details on the situation.
This is a developing story, we will continue to provide further updates as we continue to learn more.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.