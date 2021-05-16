Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A heavy police-presence has developed on 11th Street near 13th Avenue in Rock Island.

Multiple Rock Island Police cars have blocked off a section of 11th Street and 13th Avenue and are currently redirecting traffic. There is crime-scene tape posted at the scene.

The TV6 crew on-scene witnessed someone in handcuffs being taken away and put in squad car.

We are currently trying to learn more details on the situation.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide further updates as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.