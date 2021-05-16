Rain this evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There are cloudier skies for the evening and rain makes a return. There will be warmer temperatures overnight with showers continuing into the morning. Through Monday afternoon spotty showers will be present while temperatures are in the 60s. Scattered showers will start off Tuesday morning before becoming more widespread in the afternoon. There will be chances for rain daily, so keep checking back for the updates. Some of the rain could come with thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s each morning with highs near 70 or warmer all week.

TONIGHT: Overnight rain. Low: 56°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers likely. High: 69°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Early morning rain. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

