St. Ambrose holds in-person ceremony for the class of 2021

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over 300 St. Ambrose students walked across the Tax Slayer Center’s stage Saturday for this year’s Spring graduation ceremony. The ceremony comes as some students doubted the in-person event even happening.

“I was really doubting it but I’m so glad that we got it,” graduate Autumn Kuhn said.

“I was expecting an email to come in the last few weeks that things were going to get cancelled, honestly,” graduate Isabella Cernetich said.

The graduation also marks the end of SAU President Sr. Joan Lescinski’s, CSJ, time of serving as president after 14 years.

“It’s bittersweet, this has been a magnificent 14 years for me,” Lescinski said, “The year of COVID will go down in history for all of us but I’m so proud of our students, our faculty, our staff, and everybody who really helped us be able to have an in-person school year, a graduation here today.”

It was a special day for Cernetich as well, who got to walk across the stage with a service dog she’s helped trained in her time at SAU.

“He’s a service dog in training for CCI, canine companions for independence...Finn is graduating with us but in November he will go to Ohio for professional training and eventually he will be a service dog for someone who needs him but can’t quite afford him,” Cernetich said.

As for advice for any graduate, whether they have two legs or four, Lescinski offers advice from scripture.

“As they say in the scripture ‘to whom much is given, of them much will be expected’ and so my plea really, my charge to any graduate today is take what you have and make our world better for it,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.