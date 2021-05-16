Advertisement

WIU hold first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Western Illinois University held one of its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 this weekend at the Taxslayer Center in Moline. Masks were required and graduates were spaced apart. 201 graduates received their diplomas. One graduate says he’s been waiting about forty years for this day and wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop his family from celebrating.

“Coming back to school was a great experience. Learning was different. It meant learning different things and taking my whole life experiences into these classes. Then to actually graduate today, it’s really, really special. My mom always wanted me to finish and I said ‘Well this is the time to do it,’” says Ken Kritt, a WIU graduate.

Four family members per graduate were allowed to attend the in-person ceremony. Upcoming ceremonies will also be live-streamed online.

