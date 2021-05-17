Advertisement

City of Davenport to receive $40M in COVID relief funding

The city of Davenport will be receiving $40.9 million in COVID relief funding. This is being...
The city of Davenport will be receiving $40.9 million in COVID relief funding. This is being done through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.(city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport will be receiving $40.9 million in COVID relief funding. This is being done through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The one-time relief funding will be used to improve the quality of life for Davenport residents, to provide immediate recovery needs and to create a long-term investment for Davenport’s future according to city officials.

“The funds that Davenport will receive through the American Rescue Plan will be able to make a significant impact in our community,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Input from residents is essential in the decision-making process on how these funds are used. Through resident input, we can align the use of these funds with the priorities that our residents have shared with us.”

Projects must be tied to one of the following eligibility criteria:

  • Respond to the public health emergency or its negative impacts to residents and businesses
  • Compensate for revenue reductions due to COVID-19
  • Support infrastructure projects related to water, sewer, or broadband

The City of Davenport is now seeking feedback from residents, businesses, and community organizations about their priorities for use of these funds. If interested, you can find the survey at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home
Man waving a machete in Henry County arrested

Latest News

Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced one death and 40+ new cases from...
Man in his 50′s dies of COVID; 40+ new cases reported in Rock Island County
Two people were stabbed and two others seriously injured following a fight that took place in...
Two stabbed, two others injured following fight in Muscatine County
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial
Heaviest rain sets up south of I-80
You need the umbrella today!