City of Davenport to receive $40M in COVID relief funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport will be receiving $40.9 million in COVID relief funding. This is being done through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The one-time relief funding will be used to improve the quality of life for Davenport residents, to provide immediate recovery needs and to create a long-term investment for Davenport’s future according to city officials.

“The funds that Davenport will receive through the American Rescue Plan will be able to make a significant impact in our community,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. “Input from residents is essential in the decision-making process on how these funds are used. Through resident input, we can align the use of these funds with the priorities that our residents have shared with us.”

Projects must be tied to one of the following eligibility criteria:

Respond to the public health emergency or its negative impacts to residents and businesses

Compensate for revenue reductions due to COVID-19

Support infrastructure projects related to water, sewer, or broadband

The City of Davenport is now seeking feedback from residents, businesses, and community organizations about their priorities for use of these funds. If interested, you can find the survey at this link.

