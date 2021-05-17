Advertisement

Dog treated after house fire in Monmouth, Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONMOIUTH, ILL. (KWQC) - A dog had to be treated after a fire broke out inside a house Saturday, May 16th, in Monmouth, Illinois. Firefighters were called to a home on N. 10th Street at 12:50 in the morning.

When they arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters started searching for occupants and retrieved a dog from the inside of the house suffering from smoke inhalation and had become overheated. Firefighters and paramedics administered oxygen and cooling techniques to the family pet. After a few minutes, the dog recovered and was taken to a veterinarian for a check-up. No human occupants were injured.

The fire was contained after about four hours. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

