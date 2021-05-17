Advertisement

Drive-through food giveaway held in East Moline on Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A food giveaway will begin at 2 p.m. in East Moline and will go until 4 p.m.

This food giveaway is being held by the Molina Healthcare of Illinois while they partner with Focus Fundamentals. The giveaway will be at 849 Avenue of the Cities, the location is the Focus Fundamentals LLC, the old Hilltop FItness.

“Over 200 families will be able to receive a meat bundle (5 pounds of chicken, 5 pounds of ground beef, and 2-3 pounds of catfish nuggets) and a bag of four side items (corn, green beans, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese),” officials said in a release.

The giveaway is open to the public and items will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. The will go while supplies last.

Those attending will be expected to wear masks and honor social distancing guidelines by remaining in their vehicles and following signs from staff on-site. Guests without cars can also walk up to receive items.

