Heavy police presence expected on old I-74 span this week for rescue operation training

Firefighters in Moline announced there will be a heavy police presence on the old I-74 span on Tuesday, May 18. This will go until May 20 during the day while they conduct technical rescue operations.(kwqc, city of moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters in Moline announced there will be a heavy police presence on the old I-74 span on Tuesday, May 18. This will go until May 20 during the day while they conduct technical rescue operations.

“This is a unique opportunity for MABAS 43 to utilize its special operation capabilities,” fire officials said in a Facebook post. “We will share photos of the three-day event here, so please keep your eyes on the roadway and not the rescuers.”

