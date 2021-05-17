Man in his 50′s dies of COVID; 40+ new cases reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced one death and 40+ new cases from over the weekend due to COVID-19.

The newly reported death was a man in his 50′s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now at 321.

”We are sorry to have to report another death from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Additionally, health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total is now 14,784.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital with the virus in the county.

The new cases are:

· 3 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 4 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 3 women in their 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when near unvaccinated people

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and unvaccinated people

· Washing your hands frequently

