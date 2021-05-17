Advertisement

Man in his 50′s dies of COVID; 40+ new cases reported in Rock Island County

Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced one death and 40+ new cases from...
Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced one death and 40+ new cases from over the weekend due to COVID-19.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Monday announced one death and 40+ new cases from over the weekend due to COVID-19.

The newly reported death was a man in his 50′s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now at 321.

”We are sorry to have to report another death from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Additionally, health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total is now 14,784.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital with the virus in the county.

The new cases are:

· 3 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 4 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 3 women in their 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 7 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when near unvaccinated people

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and unvaccinated people

· Washing your hands frequently

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home
Man waving a machete in Henry County arrested

Latest News

Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
India's daily COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for the first time in 25 days.
Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet