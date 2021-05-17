Advertisement

Man waving a machete in Henry County arrested

Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man reported to be waving a machete near Oakland Mills. It happened on May 7 around 10:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Matthew Sanderson was angry and approached a group of people with the machete.

He’s been charged with harassment in the first degree which is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Multiple agencies respond to Moline structure fire; two rescued

Latest News

Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport
First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport
First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport
First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport
WIU holds one of first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019
WIU hold first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019