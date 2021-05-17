Man waving a machete in Henry County arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man reported to be waving a machete near Oakland Mills. It happened on May 7 around 10:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Matthew Sanderson was angry and approached a group of people with the machete.

He’s been charged with harassment in the first degree which is an aggravated misdemeanor.

