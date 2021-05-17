Advertisement

Rain this evening

Active & Unsettled Weather For the Upcoming Work Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Rain makes a return tonight. There will be warmer temperatures overnight with showers continuing into the morning. Through Monday afternoon spotty showers will be present while temperatures are in the 60s. Scattered showers will start off Tuesday morning before becoming more widespread in the afternoon. There will be chances for rain daily, so keep checking back for the updates. Some of the rain could come with thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s each morning with highs near 70 or warmer all week.

TONIGHT: Overnight rain. Low: 56°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers likely. High: 68°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Early morning rain. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Bettendorf Police Officer Involved Accident
Bettendorf Police Involved in Car Accident
Police have posted crime-scene tape and are redirecting traffic away from the area.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Moline Police Identify Officer Involved In Fatal Bicycle Accident
Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating a wanted...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect with ‘violent tendencies’
Safety precautions are still in place, each showing is capped to 50% capacity which is just...
Movie-goers ecstatic after Moline Regal Theatre reopens

Latest News

Rain chances daily
Rain this evening
Rain chances daily
Rain dily
Lingering clouds and warmer temperatures on tap for your Sunday
Rain this evening
Lingering clouds and warmer temperatures on tap for your Sunday
Clouds & Warmth For Your Sunday