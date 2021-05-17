Advertisement

Steady rain into the early afternoon

Several rain chances (and even a few storms) this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Unsettled weather will continue across the region through the week, with scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms possible during the period. For this afternoon, we’re looking at steady showers, mainly in the southern half of our viewing area. That should give the grass, plants and flowers a good soaking. As far as temperatures are concerned, they’ll be on the rise with highs in the 60′s to near 70 this afternoon and Tuesday, followed by readings in the 70′s Wednesday, and the thermometer reaching the 80′s by the end of the week. Wet weather continues into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers. High: 66°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies this evening, with showers redeveloping overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Lingering clouds with showers likely. High: 67°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

