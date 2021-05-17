Advertisement

Steady rain into the early afternoon

Several chances for rain and storms this week in the QCA
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Widespread rain has moved in this morning for areas along and south of highway 30.  This will be the fine line from a wet day and a dry day in our viewing area.  Light showers will continue into the early afternoon which will hold temps to the mid 60s today while areas north of highway 30 may be able to sneak into the 70s with drier conditions.  While rainfall won’t give us heavy bursts today, we will still pick up a half to full inch of rainfall today.  We will dry it out by the evening commute before another round of rain sets up overnight into Tuesday morning.  This will likely lead to another wet morning and a day where temps are held into the 60s due to rain and clouds.  Wednesday and onward will start to feel much more like summer with increasing humidity and temperatures.  While each day features chances for showers and storms there will be dry hours each day.  By the end of the week we will want to keep an eye on areas south of I-80 for potential flood issues if repeated rounds of rain do develop.

TODAY: Rain.  High: 66º.  Wind: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 57°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain.  High: 67º.

