Twin Span Brewery reflects on one year in business, looks ahead to year two

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - “Being here a year now is a huge move forward,” Twin Span Brewing executive chef Juan Hernandez said.

Opening a small business is tough, but opening one just two months into the pandemic is on a whole other level.

“I have opened a couple restaurants, it’s what I do, and this one by far was one of the most challenging with adapting to new items, new rules, new regulations, all that stuff,” Hernandez said, “We only opened 25% in that moment, 25% of the menu too and there was contactless too so that was all outside on the patio.”

“To get all the furniture and all that we had to drive an hour and a half away because there was no deliveries going on,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez credits customer support and surrounding businesses near the TBK Sports Complex for getting Twin Span through their first year.

“I always say this we have to work together and we have to go help each other so it helps that there’s a lot more diversity on the block and a lot of new restaurants coming up because it kind of helps, say, maybe you drink a beer here and go have dinner there and it attracts more guests to this area,” Hernandez said.

Now, with COVID restrictions beginning to be lifted for those vaccinated and case rates falling, Hernandez is excited for the future, but sees new challenges with staffing not only for Twin Span, but all restaurants.

“It feels good to hit the year mark and keep moving forward with this,” Hernandez said, “Everywhere, Everywhere not just restaurants but they’re a little short-staffed, people are still conscious of this with coming back to work or whatever so I think patience a little bit should be understandable for every single person that goes out to eat.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.