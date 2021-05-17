Advertisement

Two stabbed, two others injured following fight in Muscatine County

Two people were stabbed and two others seriously injured following a fight that took place in Muscatine over the weekend.(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were stabbed and two others seriously injured following a fight that took place in Muscatine over the weekend.

Police say on May 15 around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue for a fight. Once officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who were seriously injured and a 23-year-old and 19-year-old man who were both stabbed during the incident. Officials say all four were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two people were arrested following the incident and charged with criminal gang participation.

  • 26-year-old Mike Fidencio Perez Jr., of Muscatine, is being charged with two counts of willful injury and one count of criminal gang participation. He was taken to the Muscatine County Jail.
  • 19-year-old Jaime Michael Gomez, of Muscatine, is being charged with one count of criminal gang participation.

The Criminal Investigation is continuing. Please contact Lt. David O’Connor of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 608 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.

