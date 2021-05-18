Advertisement

Area in Rock Island blocked off while police place evidence markers

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An area of 8th Avenue is blocked due to a police presence in Rock Island.

The area of 13th Street and 8th Avenue is currently blocked with police scanning the street for evidence.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the street, our crew at the scene says they could see at least 9 markers on the road.

This is a developing story and TV6 is working to get more information. We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

