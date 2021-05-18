Bison Bridge Big Idea

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is so excited to welcome Chad Pregracke of Living Lands and Waters to talk about his ambitious Bison Bridge plans. The Bison Bridge Foundation has been established to repurpose the I-80 bridge. The I-80 Bridge would become a pedestrian crossing, the longest manmade wildlife crossing in the world and, eventually, a national park. About 100 acres of land surrounding the bridge could help support a small herd of bison. Supporters hope to convince officials to repurpose the bridge before demolishing it.

Chad isn’t looking for money or volunteers for this. He is asking for online signatures from people who think a Bison Bridge is a perfect way to celebrate the prairie, the wildlife, the Mississippi, and the history of the area. It would not be a tax-funded thing. It’s a matter of convincing the powers that be to get on board. Watch the video to learn more.

If you think it’s worthwhile, leave your name behind at Bison Bridge Foundation. Imagine (along with Pregracke!) that you helped build the most unique national park in the country and the only Bison Bridge in the world.

The environmentalist unveiled his “big idea” back in March and freely admits this potential project is still in the beginning stages but he’s received much attention including a cover article in a weekend edition of the Chicago Tribune.

Show your support at bisonbridge.org/support. FACEBOOK PAGE

It's not surprising that wildlife crossings have been popular in Europe since the 1950's - considering the positive... Posted by Bison Bridge Foundation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

