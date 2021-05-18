Advertisement

Body of East Moline man found

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.(Rock Island Police Department/KWQC)
By Darby Sparks
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) -- The body of 35-year-old Ryan Muckelston, of East Moline, has been found after having been missing for four months.

According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Muckelston’s body was found by two commercial fisherman in the Andalusia Slough Recreation Area on Monday around 2:07 p.m.

The Andalusia Fire Department, with the assistance of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and Rock Island Coroner’s office recovered the body.

Gustafson said that an external autopsy was conducted today and there was no evidence of injuries found on the body. A toxicology report cannot be conducted.

Muckelston was first reported missing on January after last being seen around 2 a.m. around the 2600 block of 8 ½ Avenue in Rock Island.

Police said his phone last pinged near the Abbey Station in Rock Island.

The coroner’s office said that they have ruled out foul play, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

