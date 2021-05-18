Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bus driver slaps student over mask dispute in Colo.

By KKTV staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT CO., Colo (KKTV) - A Colorado school bus driver is facing charges for slapping a child in the face.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.

The incident started over an argument about face masks and was caught on camera. The bus driver was charged with misdemeanors including harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse.

A 10-year-old student at Fremont Elementary School says her bus driver hit her because she took her mask down below her nose.

The video from about a month ago shows the bus driver pushes the mask up on the girl’s face. Then the two have a back and forth and the bus driver apparently hits her in the face.

Records show the school district took immediate action by placing the bus driver on paid administrative leave. Following their investigation, they were working to terminate him.

According to the documents, the bus driver resigned before the district could fire him.

Documents stated the girl told her school that she gets sick from wearing masks so she “put her mask down.”

The bus driver, in his own words on an incident report, said he went to the back of the bus where the two girls were arguing about not wearing a mask.

He said he tried to explain and she “just wouldn’t listen, yelling at me and the two girls.”

He went on to say that “out of reaction, I slapped her once.”

According to the termination letter the school district gave the bus driver, the superintendent noted this is the second time the bus driver had physically touched a student out of anger.

The first incident was in August where he grabbed a student by the arm after an argument about wearing a facial covering.

The district said he was given a verbal warning then.

The school district said in a statement, in part, “We believe it is never OK to lay a hand on a child. The driver’s action justified termination of employment, as it goes against district policy and our values.

“We are very saddened by this incident.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County...
Multiple agencies including Quad Cities Dive Team, working to find man in Rock River in Prophetstown
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial

Latest News

NC District attorney calls Andrew Brown Jr. shooting justified
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
A Peace Rally is being organized by a group known as Davenport Peace. The Reverend Stephen...
Community rally to end gun violence in Davenport
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law
Officials say deputies attempted to detain the individual, who has been identified as...
Deputies: Man resists arrest, is tased in Des Moines County