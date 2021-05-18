Community rally to end gun violence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Peace Rally is being organized by a group known as Davenport Peace. The Reverend Stephen Echols of the Greater Praise Temple says they are teaming up with the Davenport Police department for prayer at 10 Saturday morning, May 22, 2021. Then, they will hold a Peace Rally at noon at Herington Park.

The group says Davenport Mayor Matson and the Chief of Police are in full support of the effort. “We need help getting our community out,” said pastor Echols.

The group is calling on local pastors, community leaders and officers to speak at the event. “We want to make a stand to help our children put down the guns,” Echols added.

If there is rain, the event will be held June 5th.

