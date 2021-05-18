Davenport, Moline school districts reflect on school year

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The end of the school year is around the corner for students as many prepare for summer break. TV6 checked in with the Davenport and Moline-Coal Valley school districts to see what they’re anticipating as the school year wraps up.

“It has been quite a year. I mean that is absolutely an understatement,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, the superintendent for Moline-Coal Valley School District.

As the end of a historical school year approaches, school districts reflect on the past year.

“We are so grateful that we were able to have that consistent time with our students every day at least in the fourth quarter,” Savage said, “Now we have a lot of work to do in the future in terms of getting our students back in school full time, consistently, all day, every day to be able to begin to see where each of our kids are and then meet them where they are at and get a plan to move them forward.”

“You know the old saying never squander a good crisis...we’ve learned so much about how our students learn and about how we can operate over the course of this school year that we intend to utilize it...in future years and forever,” said T.J. Schneckloth, the superintendent for Davenport Community School District.

Both superintendents expressed lessons that they’ve taken away from the school year from the importance of face-to-face learning to collaboration.

“We know that communication has been incredibly important. We know that kids having access to a warm meal every single day and a good breakfast every single day is so important. We know that having access to technology and the internet and all of those pieces also paved the way for learning to happen,” Savage said.

“We’ve closed the gap with lots of our technology issues, access issues, some of the problem solving that has occurred this year has been out of this world,” It’s amazing what people from Davenport can do when we get together, collaboratively problem-solve for better outcomes for our students,” Schneckloth said. “Coming into next school year, it’s going to be equally as important that we’re providing that social-emotional behavioral health for our students, families, and staff.”

As school districts prepare for the end of the school year, they’re planning ahead and are looking forward to new beginnings.

“We’re excited for activities and athletics and clubs and organizations, and all of those milestones and popular student and family events that we know our kids look forward to, and really for many, that brings such rich meaning to school,” Savage said.

In Davenport, Schneckloth said they’re planning to do credit recovery work for their high schools, help with unfinished learning, incorporate the Jump Academy to help adjust middle school students to their environment, and target early literacy for elementary school students.

“Our first step is to really offer opportunities to our families to finish that unfinished learning for our students over the course of this summer, and then begin to proactively plan what does next school year look like,” Schneckloth “We are going to see relationships blossom next year.”

With various guidance coming down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and situations evolving for schools, both districts said they will evaluate what future guidance will look like and make a decision based on information available at that time.

