Deputies: Man resists arrest, is tased in Des Moines County

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on drug charges in Des Moines County.

Officials with the county’s sheriff’s office say on Monday, May 17, shortly after 1 a.m., deputies found a vehicle parked in a park after closing hours. This was in the 3000 block of Spring Lake Road.

Deputies were able to speak with the man in the driver’s seat and officials say the driver refused to identify himself and told deputies he had a warrant out for his arrest. When deputies asked the driver to get out of the vehicle officials say he refused to do so. Officials say deputies attempted to detain the individual, who has been identified as 47-year-old Michael Novoa, of West Point, for interfering with official acts and he again resisted.

Novoa was removed from the vehicle while resisting and continued resisting while deputies attempted to put handcuffs on him outside of the vehicle according to officials. Deputies say they then used a taser on Novoa.

During a search, officials say they located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a knife with a blade of 8 inches or longer and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Novoa was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and charged with interference with officials acts, possession of a controlled substance: marijuana, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass, carrying weapons and possession or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons and ammunition by felons.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.