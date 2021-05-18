Erik’s May Beers of The Month
Erik Maitland’s May “Beer of the Month” selections fit right in with the PSL “Here Comes Summer!” theme week. What could be better than sipping a delicious craft beer on a beautiful and relaxing summer day?
Over the previous weekend, the meteorologist made a special road trip to Bellevue and Maquoketa to get PSL a true scoop for May’s beer selections from River Ridge Brewing and Maquoketa Brewing (which recently opened). Watch the video to enjoy Paula & Erik’s tastings and perceptions of the flavors. The following libations are featured:
- Verna’s Honey Blonde Ale (River Ridge)
- Flatbottom Amber (River Ridge)
- Maquoketa Milk Stout (Maquoketa Brewing)
