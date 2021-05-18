Advertisement

Final jurors selected in Tibbetts case

By Darby Sparks
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday afternoon ended the jury selection process in the Mollie Tibbetts trial.

After the selection process continuing throughout the morning, all 12 jurors and three stand-ins were chosen and sworn in around 12:30 p.m. at the Davenport River Center.

The final jurors had been selected from an original pool of at least 175 potentials.

They were asked to give their thoughts on Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s immigration status, such as whether it would affect their judgment in giving him a fair trial.

Jurors were also asked about policing, such as their thoughts on cutting corners in an investigation and whether or not it is important for police to check every lead.

Additionally, jurors were asked individual questions about their own lives and moral perspectives.

The final jurors chosen were mostly white with, one Hispanic. They were predominately female.

