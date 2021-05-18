Advertisement

Fire Station 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport announced plans for the relocation of Fire Station 3.

The new station will be built on land in the 3500 block of North Harrison Street, near NorthPark Mall, that had been acquired by the city. They say the new station will serve the purpose of providing faster responses to the north-central region of Davenport.

🚒 The City of Davenport and Davenport Fire Department are excited to announce the beginning stages of planning for the...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The City of Davenport still has a request for qualifications for design/architectural and engineering services open.

