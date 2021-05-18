Get a Whiter Smile This Summer

Los Angeles, CA (KWQC) -

Melinda McKinsey was the PSL guest as a spokesperson for teeth-whitening system Power Swabs.

Let’s face it, a whiter, brighter smile gives off the impression that you are younger and healthier. And if you are wearing more white clothing or lighter colors in your wardrobe, it can make a less-than-white smile stand out. So, if your teeth are not as white as they used to be due to diet---coffee, colas, red wine, berries, & chocolate---Power Swabs can offer the power of a bright smile with a PSL discount!

Melinda demos just how easy it is to apply Power Swabs with the following benefits:

• Results (avg. 2 shades lighter) in LESS than 5 minutes!

• Without sensitivity

• Safe on ALL DENTAL surfaces

PSL SPECIAL: up to 40% discount with FREE shipping and a FREE (included) Quick Stick.

