Get Your Car Ready Before A Road Trip

Make sure your car is safe before you head out of town
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -

This Quad Cities’ complete automotive maintenance service business has been family-owned and operated Since 1974. Hughes Tire & Brake offer a wide variety of services and tires from Bridgestone, Firestone, Dayton, Fuzion, Michelin®, Cooper, Multi-Mile, and Goodyear, as well as commercial and mining tires. Even the smallest lawn and garden tires can be found at their two convenient locations.

Chuck Hughes is the PSL guest over Zoom to remind everyone that an automotive check should happen a week or two BEFORE your planned getaway....not the day before! Things that a mechanic will look for for tire maintenance include air pressure, general condition (any cracks, bulges, etc.), and age of the tires (5 years or older may need replacement).

Hughes Tire & Brake / 120 1st Ave E / Milan, IL / 309-787-5981 OR 380 Avenue of the Cities / East Moline, IL 309-792-0832

