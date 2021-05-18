Advertisement

Illinois aligns mask guidance with CDC for those fully vaccinated

Following the CDC’s announcement for those who are fully vaccinated, Illinois officials will be...
Following the CDC’s announcement for those who are fully vaccinated, Illinois officials will be aligning the state’s mask requirements for those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine. (File)(Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - Following the CDC’s announcement for those who are fully vaccinated, Illinois officials will be aligning the state’s mask requirements for those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the state will align state executive orders with the latest guidance from the CDC, rescinding IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.

The CDC continues to require masks for everyone in healthcare settings, in congregate settings and on transit. In addition, in line with CDC guidance, the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health require masks in schools. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services requires masks in daycare.

“Getting vaccinated is the ultimate protection from COVID-19 and the quickest ticket back to normal life,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with the CDC’s guidance. I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”

“While the updated guidance from the CDC is welcome news, let me remind everyone that this guidance is only for those people who are fully vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “Individuals who do not have the protection afforded by one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines should still wear a mask.  While more than 64% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, we need to increase that number. To slow down disease spread and the development of even more deadly variants, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated.”

The Governor is issuing an updated executive order to remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in most settings, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings. In line with CDC guidance, individuals who are unvaccinated should continue wearing masks in most settings and both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities, and in healthcare settings.

As of today, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans are fully vaccinated — 58% of residents 16+, 64% of residents 18+ and 86% of residents 65+.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial
Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home

Latest News

New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee