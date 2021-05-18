Advertisement

Man arrested in Mediapolis after businesses are burglarized

The business owners were able to provide deputies with surveillance video and through the help...
The business owners were able to provide deputies with surveillance video and through the help of social media and citizens, deputies were able to identify the suspect. Deputies identified the suspect as Tyler Johnson, of Mediapolis.(kwqc, des moines county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Des Moines County has been arrested after a rash of burglaries took place in Mediapolis.

Deputies with the county sheriff’s office say on May 15 they were called to Larue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffe & Cakes located in the 500 block of Main Street in reference to burglaries at the businesses.

During an investigation, deputies say they found the businesses had been entered overnight and cash and a lockbox were taken.

The business owners were able to provide deputies with surveillance video and through the help of social media and citizens, deputies were able to identify the suspect. Deputies identified the suspect as Tyler Johnson, of Mediapolis.

Johnson was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop and during an interview, officials say he admitted to entering both businesses and taking the money and lockbox.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies say they found $800 in cash and determined the cash was taken during the burglary. Officials say the lockbox was also found by detectives at another location in the city.

Johnson was placed under arrest and is being charged with two counts of 3rd-degree burglary and was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

Johnson is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County...
Multiple agencies including Quad Cities Dive Team, working to find man in Rock River in Prophetstown
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial

Latest News

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
A Peace Rally is being organized by a group known as Davenport Peace. The Reverend Stephen...
Community rally to end gun violence in Davenport
Officials say deputies attempted to detain the individual, who has been identified as...
Deputies: Man resists arrest, is tased in Des Moines County
The next drawing will be Friday night at 11 p.m. ET. (Source: WJXT via CNN)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $475 million