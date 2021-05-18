Man arrested in Mediapolis after businesses are burglarized

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man in Des Moines County has been arrested after a rash of burglaries took place in Mediapolis.

Deputies with the county sheriff’s office say on May 15 they were called to Larue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffe & Cakes located in the 500 block of Main Street in reference to burglaries at the businesses.

During an investigation, deputies say they found the businesses had been entered overnight and cash and a lockbox were taken.

The business owners were able to provide deputies with surveillance video and through the help of social media and citizens, deputies were able to identify the suspect. Deputies identified the suspect as Tyler Johnson, of Mediapolis.

Johnson was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop and during an interview, officials say he admitted to entering both businesses and taking the money and lockbox.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies say they found $800 in cash and determined the cash was taken during the burglary. Officials say the lockbox was also found by detectives at another location in the city.

Johnson was placed under arrest and is being charged with two counts of 3rd-degree burglary and was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

Johnson is being held on a $5,000 bond.

