Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee

(KWQC) - Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks unless it is locally mandated.

“The health and safety of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer has consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided,” Hy-Vee officials said in a release. “Given the CDC’s mask announcement on Friday, starting today Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.”

Officials say Hy-Vee will continue implementing extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since the pandemic began. They will also maintain its Plexiglass barriers that are at all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

“Social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.) and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores,” officials added in the release.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee announced that appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. This enables people to walk in and receive their vaccine when it is most convenient for them. Hy-Vee is also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events to provide even greater vaccine access by meeting people where they plan to be. Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region.

