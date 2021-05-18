Mega Millions jackpost grows to $475 million

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - The multi-state lottery known as Mega Millions is on a roll. The jackpot prize just jumped by several million to $475 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Aside from the grand prize, there are opportunities to win smaller prizes. So far this year, 1.7 million winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold, bringing in over $9 million in prizes to Illinois players.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next drawing taking place on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. (CT). Players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, Alzheimers, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. The Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

