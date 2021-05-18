Advertisement

Moline crews investigating after late night fire

Moline Fire responds to house fire
Moline Fire responds to house fire(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT
Moline, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after a house fire near the intersection of 11th Street and 16th Avenue in Moline around 9 p.m.

Moline Fire officials say that no injuries were reported.

There were both police and fire crews on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide further updates as we continue to learn more.

