Moline crews investigating after late night fire

Moline, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after a house fire near the intersection of 11th Street and 16th Avenue in Moline around 9 p.m.

Moline Fire officials say that no injuries were reported.

There were both police and fire crews on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide further updates as we continue to learn more.

