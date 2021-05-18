Mollie Tibbetts case: Iowa legal experts weigh in on Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, jury selection

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the first day of jury selection wrapped up Monday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, legal experts said jury selection in the case could be difficult because the widespread attention the case has received.

“The law says that jurors can serve if they’ve heard of the case, it’s just they have to be able to set aside what they’ve heard about the case from the media or talking with friends, social media, those kinds of things,” former Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said.

Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. The case gained national headlines after the 20-year-old disappeared while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Davenport-based criminal defense attorney Andrea Jaeger said the complexities of the case from the political environment surrounding it to the high-profile nature of the case will present a challenge when selecting jurors.

“The politics in the case are a little bit more pronounced than they would be in the average case or more run of the mill case because it has been utilized in that way and has some of those political tones in it that may or may not be present in a different case,” she said.

Ostergren said the jury pool size of 175 is larger than normal. He said a jury panel of 80 to 100 is more typical for a murder case without a great deal of publicity.

In addition to the jury pool size, the location of the trial will be a logistical challenge as well.

“I think the practical logistics of this many jurors, it’s far from home for all the lawyers involved, for the judge involved, the court reporter and so some of those things are probably more difficult than just simply going through and talking to jurors on a big case,” Ostergren said.

“What they’ve read or recorded, or seen a headline or a comment on Facebook, may or may not be accurate. Or may or may not be admissible evidence. So trying to find someone who can set aside and really listen to the testimony and the evidence as it comes in and focus simply on that and set everything aside, that’s the biggest issue,” Jaeger said.

Bahena Rivera is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and does not speak English, but in Ostergren’s experience it won’t be an issue for the trial.

“I’ve tried many cases with a Spanish-speaking defendant. With an interpreter in the courtroom. It sort of fades into the background very quickly. The jury will quickly get used to the fact that there’s an interpreter there,” he said.

Although the defendant led investigators to Mollie Tibbett’s body in a cornfield in 2018, state prosecutors still have a burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“What we know publicly about the case, the state’s case is exceptionally strong. That doesn’t mean this is a slam dunk. It doesn’t mean it’s easy. It’s hard work,” Ostergren said, “I was a prosecutor for over 22 years and I can’t say I’ve ever heard of an easy murder case. No matter what the facts are, it’s still hard work for the prosecution.”

