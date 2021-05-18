Advertisement

Multiple agencies including Quad Cities Dive Team, working to find man in Rock River in Prophetstown

A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County...
A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office say the Prophetstown police were called to a report of an accident involving a man mowing along the riverbank.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office say the Prophetstown police were called to a report of an accident involving a man mowing along the riverbank.

Officials say they have recovered the lawnmower from the river, but at this time have not found the man.

The sheriff’s office, police department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Erie Fire, Lyndon Fire, Prophetstown Ambulance, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorktown Search and Rescue and Quad Cities Search Dive Team are working on the search in the Rock River.

