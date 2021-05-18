Multiple agencies including Quad Cities Dive Team, working to find man in Rock River in Prophetstown

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office say the Prophetstown police were called to a report of an accident involving a man mowing along the riverbank.

Officials say they have recovered the lawnmower from the river, but at this time have not found the man.

The sheriff’s office, police department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Erie Fire, Lyndon Fire, Prophetstown Ambulance, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorktown Search and Rescue and Quad Cities Search Dive Team are working on the search in the Rock River.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.