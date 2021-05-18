Advertisement

Plenty more rain for our Tuesday

Several rain chances (and even a few storms) this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another long duration light rain event will unfold this morning and afternoon in the TV6 viewing area.  This will likely keep highs into the mid 60s for a second straight day.  A front will lift north of the area by evening ending our rain chances and ushering in a summer like pattern the rest of the week.  Rainfall amounts today will generally be a half to full inch in most every location.  The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and 80s with a noticeable return of humidity and afternoon/evening chances for storms. Unlike today and yesterday, the rest of the week will have lots of dry hours.  Highs will really jump this weekend with some areas maybe seeing their first 90º day of the year.

TODAY: Rain.  High: 65º.  Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer.  High: 79º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home

Latest News

FAF Billboard
A soggy Monday continues with more rain Monday night/Tuesday
More rain Monday night and Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - Tuesday much like Monday: Rain and 60s. Then a nice warm-up!
Heaviest rain sets up south of I-80
Steady rain into the early afternoon
Heaviest rain sets up south of I-80
You need the umbrella today!