Plenty more rain for our Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another long duration light rain event will unfold this morning and afternoon in the TV6 viewing area. This will likely keep highs into the mid 60s for a second straight day. A front will lift north of the area by evening ending our rain chances and ushering in a summer like pattern the rest of the week. Rainfall amounts today will generally be a half to full inch in most every location. The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and 80s with a noticeable return of humidity and afternoon/evening chances for storms. Unlike today and yesterday, the rest of the week will have lots of dry hours. Highs will really jump this weekend with some areas maybe seeing their first 90º day of the year.

TODAY: Rain. High: 65º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer. High: 79º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.