QCA food pantries see discrepancies in distribution

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Angie Hayes helps with a food pantry through Churches United in Davenport, and can’t seem to figure out why they haven’t seen as many people come to the pantry as usual.

“I have seen our numbers drop in the last few months, early on in the pandemic our numbers were really high and we had a lot of new families coming in and asking for help but this year I’ve seen a lot of our numbers drop,” Hayes said.

Meanwhile, in East Moline, food drive organizer Erika Hannah ran out of supplies much sooner than expected.

“We were pretty much knowing that there was kind of going to be a large need in this community and that’s why we wanted to come out and see if we could help,” Hannah said, “We almost finished in an hour and a half and it was slated to last way longer than that.”

Then, in Rock Island, Hope and Heart Ministries Founder Lynda Sargent thinks there are a few reasons for the low demand in some places.

“We think too though that there’s three things that may have an impact, and that’s the fact that there was a stimulus and then from my understanding there’s been extra food stamps that have been distributed to families in need and income tax returns,” Sargent said.

With Summer months coming and kids out of school, Hayes is worried about people not showing up to the pantry which could leave kids hungry.

“I’m hoping it’ll pick up and get more steady, we really want to make sure the kids have food,” Hayes said, “That’s important to all of us, we’re all parents, most of us are grandparents, we want the kids to have the food.”

But Sargent is confident neighbors will look out for each other based on the past year.

“I feel very proud of what took place as a community stepped up to say ‘I’m here for you, my neighbor,’” Sargent said.

