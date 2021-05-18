Advertisement

Rock Island County Fair scheduled for July 20-24

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Fair announced Tuesday that an in-person fair will be held from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24. Admission is free anytime before 8 p.m.

Entertainment for fair week will include the New Windsor Drill Team followed by Fireworks, Stockcar Races, a Truck and Tractor Pull, Motocross and a Demolition Derby in the grandstands. Visitors can also expect grounds entertainment including a carnival and livestock shows.

Founded in 1870, The Rock Island County Fair moved to its current location in East Moline in 1955.

For those interested in exhibiting at the fair, or more information go to: rockislandfair.org

