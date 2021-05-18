Advertisement

Scott County to begin offering J&J vaccine every weekday

Health officials said in a release on Tuesday they will begin offering the one-dose vaccine on...
Health officials said in a release on Tuesday they will begin offering the one-dose vaccine on Wednesday, May 19, and it will be available Monday - Friday. This will be at the Scott County Health Department on the 4th floor of the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.(kwqc, scott county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department will be offering daily Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Health officials said in a release on Tuesday they will begin offering the one-dose vaccine on Wednesday, May 19, and it will be available Monday - Friday. This will be at the Scott County Health Department on the 4th floor of the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.

“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said.  “Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there.  Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list!”

  • Vaccine Availability
    • · Monday through Friday, 8:00am until 4:00pm.
    • · Walk-ins are welcome – no appointments are required.
    • · All individuals age 18 years and older are eligible (based on the FDA’s emergency use authorization).
    • · The COVID-19 vaccine is free of cost.
    • · No driver’s license/I.D. is required.
    • · Iowa/Scott County residency is not required.

On Tuesday health officials also announced 43 percent of Scott and Rock Island county residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

  • 47.2 percent of 18+ age group
  • 74.4 percent of 65+ age group

Individuals interested in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are encouraged to find a local vaccine by visiting one of the following sites:

· Search by vaccine type:  www.vaccines.gov

· Find a list of local providers:  https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A search is underway in Whiteside County for a missing man. Officials with the Whiteside County...
Multiple agencies including Quad Cities Dive Team, working to find man in Rock River in Prophetstown
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial

Latest News

QC Coalition holds briefing on the latest with COVID-19
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots