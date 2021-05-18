Scott County to begin offering J&J vaccine every weekday

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department will be offering daily Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Health officials said in a release on Tuesday they will begin offering the one-dose vaccine on Wednesday, May 19, and it will be available Monday - Friday. This will be at the Scott County Health Department on the 4th floor of the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.

“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said. “Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list!”

Vaccine Availability · Monday through Friday, 8:00am until 4:00pm. · Walk-ins are welcome – no appointments are required. · All individuals age 18 years and older are eligible (based on the FDA’s emergency use authorization). · The COVID-19 vaccine is free of cost. · No driver’s license/I.D. is required. · Iowa/Scott County residency is not required.



On Tuesday health officials also announced 43 percent of Scott and Rock Island county residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

47.2 percent of 18+ age group

74.4 percent of 65+ age group

Individuals interested in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are encouraged to find a local vaccine by visiting one of the following sites:

· Search by vaccine type: www.vaccines.gov

· Find a list of local providers: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic

