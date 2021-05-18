Advertisement

Steady showers for your Tuesday afternoon

Our wet weather pattern continues this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Low pressure situated to our south will continue to produce light to moderate rain across the region this afternoon. Clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures confined to the 60′s. Heading through the rest of the work week, we’ll see daily chances for rain, along with a warming trend. This doesn’t mean a total washout—we’ll can expect several dry hours, but there will be off and on showers and a few thunderstorms during the period. Readings get back into the 70′s Wednesday and Thursday, and 80′s by the end of the week. That will definitely add a more summer-like feel to the forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with steady showers. High: 65°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies with showers and possibly thunderstorms overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 79°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

