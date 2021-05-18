Advertisement

Test Your Home & Workplace for Radon

Radon Solutions is the trusted Quad Cities region leader
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tony Bradley from Radon Solutions in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight the importance of radon mitigation. Radon Solutions does testing & mitigation in the Quad Cities area including Davenport, Bettendorf, Muscatine, Clinton, Dubuque, Rock Island, Moline, and Galesburg. Call to find out how they can serve you and answer your questions. The following information is covered during the interview segment:

  • What is Radon?
  • How do you know what places have radon? (You don’t know until you test
  • When you build a new house, it has a passive mitigation system, can I have high radon? (Yes, you don’t know what the levels are until you test. The passive systems do not have fans on them controlling the radon level)
  • There are a lot of homes and buildings in this area that don’t have basements. Can they have radon? (Yes, any enclosed building that has a foundation and sealed can have radon. It don’t just need to have a basement.)
  • A lot of people are going back to the office and working long hours at there place of employment. Do commercial buildings have radon? (Any building can have radon. You don’t know until you test.)

RADON SOLUTIONS / PO Box 945 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 386-8686

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Prosecutors warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a man charged in the 2018 fatal...
Potential jurors warned of graphic evidence in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Legal experts say that it will be difficult to ensure a fair trial for the farmhand charged...
Jury selection begins in trial of Cristhian Rivera; experts say it’ll be difficult to ensure fair trial
Davenport Police were on the scene of a call for shots fired Sunday morning. It happened on the...
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
Muscatine woman charged with animal neglect after police find over 50 animals in home

Latest News

Erdman Construction
Things To Consider Before Building A New Home
Caring for your tires
Get Your Car Ready Before A Road Trip
Erik's May Beers of the Month
Erik’s May Beers of The Month
More rain today
Rain, rain go away!