Test Your Home & Workplace for Radon

Tony Bradley from Radon Solutions in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight the importance of radon mitigation. Radon Solutions does testing & mitigation in the Quad Cities area including Davenport, Bettendorf, Muscatine, Clinton, Dubuque, Rock Island, Moline, and Galesburg. Call to find out how they can serve you and answer your questions. The following information is covered during the interview segment:

What is Radon?

How do you know what places have radon? (You don’t know until you test

When you build a new house, it has a passive mitigation system, can I have high radon? (Yes, you don’t know what the levels are until you test. The passive systems do not have fans on them controlling the radon level)

There are a lot of homes and buildings in this area that don’t have basements. Can they have radon? (Yes, any enclosed building that has a foundation and sealed can have radon. It don’t just need to have a basement.)