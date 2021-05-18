GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -

Erdman Construction is a premier custom home builder and remodeler in Geneseo that serves the greater Quad Cities and surrounding communities. With over 20 years experience, the business has grown from doing additions and remodels to becoming one of the most sought-after custom home builders in the area. Watch the segment to learn more. Some of the discussed highlights:

Things to consider before building a new home.

Budgeting your costs: There are often overlooked costs. And secure financing is a necessity including the consideration of a home construction line of credit. Location -Choose a desirable location to maximize property valve -Consider the lot shape and size, does this fit your house design Designing your home -Think Green/ energy efficient. Also---design/build process is important to get to your desired outcome on your build. Choose a quality contractor -Ask a lot of questions -Ask for references -See their past work

Erdman Construction offers a professional approach throughout the building process. The primary goal is providing a quality custom home or remodeling result that will exceed your expectations. They recognize that taking the first step in any project can be overwhelming. Erdman extends an invitation to have a conversation with them to find out if their company is a good fit to make your vision a reality.

ERDMAN CONSTRUCTION / 105 S Chicago St. / Geneseo, Illinois / (309) 948-2123 / neal@erdmanconstruction.us

