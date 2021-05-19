Advertisement

Base of the Thumb Arthritis

Orthopaedic Specialists can help suffers find relief
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery. She has the knowledge and expertise to help you get back to the life you love with both operative and non-operative techniques. She can work with patients to discover a customized plan to reach care and quality of life goals.

The specific topic today is Basilar Thumb Arthritis which is severe pain in the hand resulting from the wearing away of cartilage in the base of the thumb joint. Watch the segment to learn more. Click here to learn more and to request an appointment with Dr. Crosmer: https://www.osquadcities.com/contact-us/

The topic covers questions such as “What causes Arthritis”? “What are the symptoms of this ailment?” “What can be done to treat the pain or help lessen the strain on the joint?” “Are there permanent surgery options?”

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

