Bettendorf TBK Sports Complex holds job fair for struggling businesses

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Restaurants surrounding the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf are especially feeling the impact of the nationwide labor shortage. The Bett Plex businesses held a job fair Wednesday to attract more employees.

“I think the whole universe is looking for employees,” says Dave Stow, CEO at the TBK Sports Complex.

The complex says they are short about 30 to 40 staff members.

“In every area. Whether it’s in the sports side, the entertainment side, the arcade, our food, waiters, servers, bartenders, back-of-house cooks, almost any position you can think of,” says Stow.

He estimates surrounding businesses have about a hundred open positions.

“Specifically this part of the community with the plex center, we have a group of businesses that are really struggling for employees,” Stow says.

Businesses say they especially struggle on the weekends with events at TBK bringing in more customers.

“We always get very busy on the weekends. We are always feeling the need for more weekend staff all the time,” says Annie Dunn-Crouch, a manager at Cookies & Dreams, “We are expanding massively. So the more we want to do, the more people we need to make it happen.”

The job fair runs until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Employers recommend bringing copies of your resume and a list of any references.

