Advertisement

Bettendorf TBK Sports Complex holds job fair for struggling businesses

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Restaurants surrounding the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf are especially feeling the impact of the nationwide labor shortage. The Bett Plex businesses held a job fair Wednesday to attract more employees.

“I think the whole universe is looking for employees,” says Dave Stow, CEO at the TBK Sports Complex.

The complex says they are short about 30 to 40 staff members.

“In every area. Whether it’s in the sports side, the entertainment side, the arcade, our food, waiters, servers, bartenders, back-of-house cooks, almost any position you can think of,” says Stow.

He estimates surrounding businesses have about a hundred open positions.

“Specifically this part of the community with the plex center, we have a group of businesses that are really struggling for employees,” Stow says.

Businesses say they especially struggle on the weekends with events at TBK bringing in more customers.

“We always get very busy on the weekends. We are always feeling the need for more weekend staff all the time,” says Annie Dunn-Crouch, a manager at Cookies & Dreams, “We are expanding massively. So the more we want to do, the more people we need to make it happen.”

The job fair runs until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Employers recommend bringing copies of your resume and a list of any references.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
Fire Station No. 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Latest News

MABAS holds highline rescue training on old I-74 Bridge
MABAS holds highline rescue training on old I-74 Bridge
TBK Sports Complex holds job fair amid labor shortage
TBK Sports Complex holds job fair amid labor shortage
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening...
An overview of the first day of the Bahena Rivera trial
First day of trial begins for Mollie Tibbetts case
First day of trial begins for Mollie Tibbetts case