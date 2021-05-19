Advertisement

Bus driver shortage ends year early for a school in Kentucky

By WDRB staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Some students in Kentucky are getting an unexpected early start on summer break.

The LaRue County School Board voted Monday to end the year four days early because of a shortage of bus drivers.

For 16-year-old Audrey Engle, the coronavirus has already made it a strange junior year.

“It’s been a lot of transitioning between on the computer to in person to actually seeing people and then to not seeing people whatsoever,” she said.

Now comes word that this year is getting cut short.

“I found out yesterday and I was completely surprised,” Audrey said.

The school lost nearly a quarter of its bus drivers.

“We have just had issues with having enough bus drivers for a while now,” said David Raleigh, LaRue County Schools Superintendent.

Raleigh says the bus fleet has been hit with sudden resignations, illnesses and retirements.

“It just seems like it hit us at once where we’re just losing a lot of drivers,” he said.

Raleigh says the district is limping through this week with double routes and emergency subs.

“The concern was if we lose another driver - what will we do next week?” he said.

Raleigh says he will spend the summer recruiting, hiring and training new drivers. There will be incentives but filling the jobs will not be easy.

“It’s not necessarily a pay thing. It’s just there’s not enough folks out there that want to do this job,” he said.

The school system has banked enough instructional hours to be able to shut down early.

Tuesday was already a scheduled day off for students. They will return Wednesday and finish Friday.

“I feel like our board made a decision that’s in the best interest of our students and staff and families,” the superintendent said.

Copyright 2021 WDRB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
Fire Station No. 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Latest News

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath
Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning,...
GRAPHIC: AP obtains bodycam footage of arrest of Black man who died in Louisiana
Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car with...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath
A handful of New Yorkers are plotting a new map – one that will reshape state… and national...
New York preps to redraw political battle lines
The Rock Island County Sherriff’s Office has released a statement following the news of a...
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office ‘pleased’ to be dismissed from Butler lawsuit