Advertisement

Champaign officer fatally shot while responding to domestic call

A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in...
A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in Champaign, Illinois.(kwqc, champaign police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KWQC) - A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in Champaign, Illinois.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I announce Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, badge number 703, passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” Champaign Police Department Chief of Police Anthony Cobb said in a statement Wednesday. “Officer Oberheim was struck by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance. His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed.”

You can read more from the chief’s statement below.

“Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department.

A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.

The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim’s family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague.

We ask that Officer Oberheim’s family, and other Champaign Police Officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
Fire Station No. 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Latest News

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced their newest addition, K9 Chico. Chico is a 1...
Whiteside County introduces new K9, Chico
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
LIVE: Mollie Tibbetts boyfriend testifies in Bahena Rivera murder trial
AC is going to get a work out
Scattered showers today
Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional
Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional