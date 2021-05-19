EICC launches new criminal justice program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will be launching a new criminal justice system program this fall.

With support from area city police and County Sheriff’s Departments, the program will train students for direct entry into law enforcement academies and a variety of other criminal justice-related careers.

“There are a lot of different opportunities in our area and what we really needed in our area is something like what Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has put together with this program,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

If you are interested in the program, you can attend one of the two information sessions coming up Thursday, May 20th. The first will be on Zoom at 12:30 p.m., and the second will be in person at 5:30 p.m. at the Scott Community College Urban Campus in Downtown Davenport.

