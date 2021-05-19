An overview of the first day of the Bahena Rivera trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today was the first day of testimony for the high profile trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of fatally stabbing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa back in July of 2018.

Opening statements started around 8:30 a.m.

While the defense deferred their statement, the prosecution gave their count of events.

According to the prosecution, Bahena Rivera saw Tibbetts jogging and found her to be “hot.

Bahena Rivera then admitted to coming after Tibbetts and becoming angry when she threatened to call police, the prosecution said.

According to the prosecution, Bahena Rivera then allegedly blacked out and found Tibbetts in the trunk of his car. He then allegedly told police that he put her body in a cornfield, where police later found her.

After the opening statements the state called in six witnesses to testify. They included:

1. Blake Jack: The brother of Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend.

Blake gave testimony that he asked Tibbetts to watch his dogs while he and his brother would be out of town. Blake stated that Tibbetts’ friends flagged him down as he was coming back to the house where he and his brother lived. Tibbetts was also staying there at the time.

When Tibbetts’ friends told him they couldn’t find her, Blake stated he helped in the search for her until they decided it was time to call the police.

2. Dalton Jack: Molly Tibbetts’ boyfriend at the time she was killed.

The defense called into question Dalton Jack’s initial story to police when Tibbetts disappeared. According to the defense, Jack--who was in Dubuque on a work related trip--told two different counts of his whereabouts on the night Tibbetts went missing.

The defense also questioned Jack’s alleged infidelity and how it affected his relationship with Tibbetts.

Jack confirmed that he cheated on Tibbetts.

According to the defense, Jack and Tibbetts were discussing separating in the month leading to her murder. Jack also confirmed this.

3. Matthew Simpson: The original investigating officer called to the scene when Tibbetts first disappeared.

4. Jillena Scheck: Mollie Tibbetts’ coworker at a daycare around the time she went missing.

Scheck--who confirmed to prosecution that Tibbetts was scheduled to come into work on July 19, 2018--stated that it was unusual for Tibbetts to not come into work without any previous warning.

5. Christina Stewart: Tibbetts’ former hairdresser, and the alleged last person other than Bahena Rivera to see her alive.

Stewart stated in her testimony that she was on her way to her parent’s home to eat dinner on July 18, 2018 when she saw Tibbetts jogging on the road. She stated that noticed Tibbetts wearing a bright pink sports bra and black spandex shorts.

Stewart then stated when driving back that she was surprised she didn’t see Tibbetts, saying, “usually when you see someone running out there you expect to see them running on the way back to town. I can confirm I did not.”

6. Arely Nunez-Lorenzna: Bahena Rivera’s cousin.

Nunez-Lorenzna gave testimony that she purchased a black Chevy Malibu for Bahena RIvera because he did not have the citizenship to do so. The car was allegedly used in Tibbetts’ murder.

