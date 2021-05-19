First witnesses called as Bahena Rivera murder trial gets underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial got underway Wednesday morning after attorney’s had a chance to make opening statements.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Police said Tibbetts, 20, was attacked while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018. Investigators found her body in a rural Powesheik county field five weeks later.

During opening statements on Wednesday morning, state prosecutors said Bahena Rivera admitted to finding Mollie Tibbetts attractive and that he circled back to look at her again while she was jogging. They also said Bahena Rivera admitted to chasing Tibbetts and became angry when she threatened to call the police.

The defense deferred their opening statement and the trial proceeded with the first witness, Blake Jack, the brother of Mollie’s boyfriend.

Dalton Jack, Mollie’s boyfriend, was called as a witness later. Defense attorneys asked Dalton about his relationship with Mollie. He admitted to cheating on her, but said they got past it.

A prosecutor says video, DNA analysis and a partial confession will be critical to proving Bahena Rivera stabbed and killed Mollie Tibbetts.

