Going Gluten-Free

Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer with Hy-Vee returns to PSL for two segments to focus upon Celiac disease (and others that feel better on a gluten-free diet) and Hy-Vee’s 60+ Iowans Perk. The first segment acknowledges that May is Celiac Awareness Month (May, 2021, is when the show was originally broadcast). Below are many of the main points. Watch the interview to learn more.

What is Celiac disease? Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the body does not tolerate gluten.

What is gluten? Gluten is found in foods containing wheat, barley, and rye. The only treatment for Celiac disease is a lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet. Hy-Vee dietitians can help you find tasty gluten free foods to create a balanced diet!

Celiac disease prevalence It is estimated that 1 in 133 Americans have celiac disease, so it is likely you know someone with Celiac disease! 83% of those with Celiac disease are estimated to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, which is why bringing awareness to this disease is so important. 6-10 years is the average time a person with celiac disease waits to be correctly diagnosed. Celiac disease is a genetic condition, so people with family members who have celiac disease are at a higher risk of developing the condition.

What symptoms are associated with Celiac disease? There are more than 300 known symptoms of Celiac disease. The most common symptoms include GI issues, anemia, fatigue, itchy skin, rash, depression, joint pain, infertility, and delayed growth in children.

If you have symptoms of Celiac disease, it is best to see your doctor to determine or rule out a diagnosis. It is especially important to do this before removing gluten from your diet, as the disease cannot be detected without the presence of gluten.

Gluten Free Diet

The gluten free diet consists of foods without gluten. Luckily, many foods are naturally gluten free. Fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, and dairy products are naturally gluten free. For baked goods, you can use flour alternative like rice flour, almond flour, tapioca flour, potato flour, etc. to make your favorite foods gluten free.

Can people with Celiac disease eat just a little gluten? Unfortunately, no. Very small amounts of gluten (sometimes just a crumb!) can cause damage and symptoms to a person with Celiac disease. People with Celiac disease need to avoid cross-contamination with gluten when foods are being prepared.

Gluten Free Hy-Vee Store Tours – (NO COST VIRTUAL EVENTS)

Join one of the upcoming virtual nutrition tours focused on shopping gluten-free and following a gluten-free diet. Your Hy-Vee dietitian will help you navigate the aisles on this virtual store tour where you will learn the basics of gluten-free eating including how to avoid nutrient gaps.

